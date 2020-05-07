Lots of sunshine, cooler, and less windy for our Thursday

Happy Thursday! We'll see plenty of sunshine once again for our Thursday, but temperatures will be cooler and it will be less windy than it was yesterday. With that, the fire weather danger has eased across our area. If you plan to do an outdoor burn, do so with extra caution. Of course, make sure to follow any local burn ban should one be issued. We only look to warm up into the low-70s on our Thursday, which is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Clouds will increase overnight and temperatures will drop into the mid-50s by sunrise Friday. A cold front will bring a good chance of rain and storms to our area, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but some storms could still contain gusty winds. We'll dry things out again heading into our weekend, but it will be much cooler with morning lows in the low-40s and afternoon highs in the upper-60s to mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

We'll see those high temperatures stay in the mid-70s Monday and Tuesday, with morning lows on both days in the upper-40s. Mostly sunny skies will be in store for both days as well. Things will really begin to warm up as we head into our Wednesday. Highs by then will be in the low-to-mid-80s with morning lows in the low-to-mid-50s. Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies.