Louisiana confirms first presumptive positive case of coronavirus

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday, March 9, Louisiana has its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus.

Edwards said the patient with the presumptive positive case is from Jefferson Parish and is currently hospitalized in Orleans Parish.

Presumptive positive results come from testing at the state’s public health lab.

A sample from the Louisiana patient will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta for confirmatory testing. If a sample is negative, it does not have to be sent to the CDC for additional testing.

The announcement came moments before Gov. Edwards’ press conference at the start of the Legislative Session.

Gov. Edwards said he learned of the news while on a conference call with Vice President Mike Pence.

Edwards declined to release more information about the patient in a press conference later Monday afternoon.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, however, said the patient visited a Jefferson Parish emergency room for pneumonia-like symptoms. That patient remained hospitalized for several days as their symptoms worsened before the presumptive positive test result was returned.

The case is not believed to be associated with any travel, Cantrell said.

Edwards said 14 other people tested by state health officials have all tested negative. He wasn’t aware of anyone who requested a test being denied one.

In a series of tweets issued Saturday, March 7, the Louisiana Department of Health noted the addition of in-state testing capabilities means test results can be returned quicker.

If hospital staff suspects a patient might have the virus, the hospital will contact the state, the state will send a courier to pick up a sample, and that sample will then be tested at a state lab in Baton Rouge.

Edwards noted Monday that the state received around 1,000 test kits initially. Later, the state received two bundles of 500 kits each.

Testing takes an estimated three to four kits per person, the governor said, so having 2,000 kits doesn’t mean 2,000 people can be tested.

Commercial testing, which officials expect to begin later in the week, will dramatically increase the number of people able to receive tests.

The governor said state officials will be transparent and timely about presumptive cases and the number of people tested as commercial testing comes into play, but it’s important that information is analyzed in context.

For example, the number of people will go up in some cases because people suspected of interacting with the presumptive positive patient will be tested. The governor said it’s important not to be alarmed by the jump in numbers.

“We can limit this, but it’s going to require everyone to do their part,” Edwards said. “It looks as though this is going to get worse for some period of time before it gets better. But how much worse is really dependent on whether people do what we’re telling them.”

He stressed the importance for senior citizens and those with chronic health issues to take extra precautions to protect themselves. He said they should only take a flight if necessary and they should not go on cruises, citing federal guidance.

e also said people should get a vaccination when one becomes available.

In the meantime, he advised residents to maintain proper hygiene by:

Staying home if you are sick.

Covering your cough.

Washing your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water, or with a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

Avoiding close contact (within six feet) with those who are sick.

Louisianans with questions are asked to call LDH’s general information line at 1-855-523-2652 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

