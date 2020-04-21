Louisiana man accused of hitting deputy with ATV

Authorities with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a Gonzales man accused of hitting a deputy with an ATV.

Deputies say they spotted Joey Joffrion, 35, of Gonzales, driving recklessly while they were responding to a burglary alarm around 2 a.m. Sunday, April 19 in a subdivision near Rotterdamn Road.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre says deputies attempted to stop the vehicle with lights and siren, but Joffrion refused to stop and struck a deputy. The deputy suffered “significant injuries,” and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to Webre.

Webre says Joffrion left the scene after and deputies were unable to locate him at that time.

Authorities say they were able to locate Joffrion and he agreed to turn himself into detectives Tuesday, April 21.

Joffrion was charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, hit and run driving, and off-road vehicle violations.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. No bond has been set.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says the injured deputy has been released from the hospital.