Louisiana reports 91 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Louisiana’s health department reports there are now 91 cases of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, across the state.

Cases are currently being monitored in multiple parishes.

As of Sunday, March 15, at 9:30 a.m. state health officials reported the following:

91 positive cases

2 deaths

Parishes with cases:

Bossier - 1

Caddo - 1

Lafouche - 1

Jefferson - 12

Orleans - 65

St. Charles - 2

St. John the Baptist - 1

St. Tammany - 4

St Bernard - 1

Terrebonne - 2

Out of state resident - 1

Until Sunday, March 15, cases that returned a positive result were classified as presumptive positive. They remained that way until confirmed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta.

The CDC later noted that lab tests have proven to be reliable and CDC confirmation is no longer needed. Now, if a case is returned positive, it does not have to get a second confirmation.

Testing begins in-state, at hospitals or at private laboratories.

Patients suspected of infection are assessed by staff first. The staff then requests a state courier come pick up a sample that’s sent to a state lab in Baton Rouge for testing.

Testing for a single person can take between three to four testing kits, Governor John Bel Edwards said, so having a specific number of kits doesn’t mean that number of people can be tested.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is notified of any presumptive positive results.

Officials say they’re treating presumptive positive cases as actual positives.