Louisville adopts curfew, other safety measures

The City of Louisville and Winston County, along with healthcare providers and public safety officials, say they're working closely together for a unified approach in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Louisville has adopted a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and a 'Safer At Home' Order until at least Apr. 20.

There are exceptions made for people working, making trips to the grocery store and emergencies.

Documents passed by the city of Louisville are attached.