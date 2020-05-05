Lt. Charles Coleman appointed interim MPD chief

The Meridian City Council appointed Lt. Charles Coleman as interim chief of the Meridian Police Department.

Coleman is currently the pastor of 31st Ave. Baptist Church in Meridian and has worked for the Mississippi Highway Patrol for over two decades before retiring and working as a corrections officer at the Mississippi Department of corrections.

Once the Ward 2 seat is filled, Coleman is expected to go before the council again and hopes to be appointed to the position full time.

