MCC career and technical students return to campus

Some students enrolled at Meridian Community College returned to campus this week, once the governor's shelter in place order was lifted.

Workforce Solutions Vice President Joseph Knight said career and technical courses like cosmetology and industrial technology require skill evaluations that are done in person. Knight said the students who returned to campus are practicing social distancing and classes have no more than ten people in a room.

Students who have been exposed to COVID-19 or are at high risk for catching it are able to continue working remotely.

“Of course we have a protocol as well, they have to go wash their hands as soon as they get here,” said Knight. “They have to use a sanitation wipe to take care of the work area when they get there and when they leave."

Students and instructors are required to wear masks on campus.