MCC graduates pick up 'Grad Bags' this week

Without an in-person graduation ceremony this month, Meridian Community College is doing what it can to celebrate the graduates.

Students who graduated this semester were able to drive up in front of Ivy Hall this week, where MCC staff greeted them and gave each graduate a bag that contained a cap, a cover to go over the diploma, and other goodies. MCC staff say this is a way to let the graduates know how much the school appreciates them.

“This is just one way we have of saying thank you, and saying goodbye to our students, and we’re just really grateful for this,” says Dr. Tom Huebner, the president of MCC. “[It’s] kind of a fun chance to be able to do something special for them.”

Huebner is asking that the graduates post photos of themselves with their caps and diplomas for a special Facebook event on Monday.

