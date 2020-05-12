MCC to have online graduation ceremony

Meridian Community College will have an online graduation ceremony and is finding other ways to recognize the accomplishments of more than 500 graduates.

The college will be handing out unique 'grad bags' to all Spring 2020 graduates. Included in the bag are a program of the ceremony, a diploma cover, a graduation cap and tassel, instructions on how to participate in the online graduation and a few surprises.

The distribution will be Wednesday through Friday, May 13-15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Graduates will drive through the Ivy Hall circle, in front of the building, show their MCC Student ID, and the grad bags will be handed to the grads.

For more information about grad bag pickup, call the College at 601.484.8632 or email LeAnne Motes, campus life coordinator, at smotes1@meridiancc.edu.

MCC will host online graduation ceremonies May 18 in two different ceremonies. The associate degree ceremony begins at 10 a.m., and the career/technical ceremony starts at 1 p.m. Both ceremonies will be streamed to the College’s Facebook Page and its YouTube channel @meridiancommunitycollege.

MCC President Dr. Thomas M. Huebner Jr. will address the students. All graduate names will be announced and degrees will be conferred. During the ceremony, parents and friends may comment with congratulatory wishes, and graduates can post their pictures during the live feed.

For more information about MCC graduation activities, click the attached link.