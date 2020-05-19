MDOC: 'Chronically ill' inmate dies in hospital

The Mississippi Department of Corrections reports the death of an inmate who was serving time at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Huey Evans, 69, had been hospitalized in Vicksburg since Feb. 27, 2020.

Evans was convicted in Newton County of four counts of sexual battery and sentenced to serve two consecutive life sentences and two consecutive 20-year terms on Dec. 7, 2005. The Mississippi Court of Appeals upheld his conviction and sentences in 2007.

Evans was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at Merit Health River Region. Notification of his death was pending notification of next of kin.

An autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death. MDOC says no foul play is suspected.