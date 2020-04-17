MDOC investigates escape at Parchman

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating the escape of an inmate serving time for capital murder, who was recaptured Thursday, due to a citizen's tip.

The person spotted Jonathan Matthew Moberg, 25, walking the streets in Rome, near Parchman, early Thursday morning and called authorities. A Sunflower County Sheriff’s deputy arrived, handcuffed Moberg, and took him to the Drew Police Department.

MDOC officers arrived at the police department and took Moberg back to prison.

“We are still interviewing staff, and all the missing links are being investigated,” Interim Commissioner Tommy Taylor said.

Moberg was sentenced on Oct. 3, 2018, in Greene County.

