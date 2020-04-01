MDOT: Highway, rest areas are open

All Mississippi highways and rest areas remain open for commercial vehicles and essential travel.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation released that statement Wednesday evening to reassure drivers.

There are no roads closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mississippi’s rest areas are open with 24-hour security and restrooms that are on an increased cleaning schedule.

Highways are open for commercial vehicles and essential travel. There is a “shelter in place” order from the governor. Everyone is asked to limit any travel to only absolutely essential and vital trips.