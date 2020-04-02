MDOT: Road work may cause detours, delays

No Mississippi highways have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but scheduled road work is continuing that may cause temporary lane and ramp closures.

One such project is planned for Interstate 55 in Madison County Apr. 3-6.

The work starts at 8 p.m. Friday and continues till 6 a.m. Monday.

The closures are are so milling and overlay can be done to the mainline and shoulders, and to profile mill in areas that do not meet smoothness tolerances in the closed lanes. It's part of the final phase in the I-55 expansion project. Drivers should be on high alert for roadside workers during the closures.