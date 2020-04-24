MDOT schedules work in Scott County

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has scheduled a temporary lane shift on Interstate 20 near Morton for next week that will also affect Highway 13.

The closure is necessary to allow crews to perform hydro-demolition and other bridge preservation work on I-20.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Apr. 28, Highway 13 will temporarily close.

On Wednesday, between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., crews will temporarily shift I-20 westbound traffic around State Route 13.

On April 30, from 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., crews will temporarily shift I-20 eastbound traffic around State Route 13.

The temporary closure of Highway 13 is expected to end May 15.

Advanced warning signs will be in place.

Drivers are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers during this closure.

