MEC, MMA endorse order from governor

The Mississippi Economic Council and the Mississippi Manufacturers Association both applauded the governor issuing a statewide stay-at-home order.

Scott Waller, president & CEO of the MEC and John McKay, MMA president and CEO issued a joint statement after the announcement by Gov. Tate Reeves.

“This measure will help protect the health and safety of our citizens, while at the same time recognizing the vital role essential businesses provide by assuring delivery of necessary services. Our essential businesses will continue to provide important services, while implementing best practice guidance in health and safety to protect and inform their employees and customers throughout this dynamic situation. As new data becomes available, we will continue to provide resources in order for our businesses to operate safely and efficiently. We appreciate and salute front line healthcare providers. The business community will do our part in these difficult times.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is hurting Mississippi businesses and countless others nationwide. Some have had to close entirely. Others are restricted to online and curbside or drive-thru services.

