MEMA: 34 counties reported Apr. 12 damage

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says it's continuing to respond to the severe weather that hit the state Apr. 12.

The National Weather Service confirmed a total of 15 tornadoes.

EF-0 2

EF-1 7

EF-2 3

EF-3 1

EF-4 2

At this time, 34 counties have submitted damage reports to MEMA. Over 1,400 homes were impacted statewide by the Easter Sunday severe weather event. Additionally, over 80 businesses across the state were impacted.

These are initial reports, numbers could change.

Total Number of Homes Impacted Per County:

(*Not all 34 counties are listed below)

• Bolivar - 51

• Carroll –2

• Chickasaw – 15

• Clarke –35

• Coahoma - 37

• Covington – 297

• Grenada – 112

• Humphreys – 4

• Jasper – 80

• Jefferson Davis - 164

• Jones – 386

• Lafayette – 12

• Lawrence – 47

• Marion - 1

• Newton – 13

• Panola - 55

• Rankin –1

• Smith – 16

• Sunflower – 11

• Tallahatchie - 20

• Tate – 12

• Walthall – 23

• Yalobusha - 11

• Yazoo – 7

Residents may still self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA's self-reporting tool.