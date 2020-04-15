MEMA updates Easter Sunday state damage report

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has an updated damage report from Sunday's severe weather.

There are no additional fatalities. The number remains at 12.

Counties Reporting Fatalities:

• Carroll – 1 fatality

• Jefferson Davis – 4 fatalities

• Jones – 3 fatalities

• Lawrence – 2 fatalities

• Panola – 1 fatality

• Walthall – 1 fatality

There are currently more than 16,000 customers without power in the state.

At this time, 32 counties have submitted damage reports to MEMA. These are initial reports; numbers could change.

Total Number of Homes Impacted Per County:

(*Not all 32 counties are listed below)

• Carroll –2

• Chickasaw – 15

• Clarke –22

• Covington – 200

• Grenada – 36

• Humphreys – 4

• Jasper – 64

• Jefferson Davis - 205

• Jones – 138

• Lafayette – 3

• Lawrence – 23

• Marion - 1

• Newton – 13

• Panola - 30

• Rankin –1

• Smith – 16

• Sunflower – 4

• Tate – 8

• Yazoo – 7

Statewide Total Homes Impacted = 792

Residents may self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Those links for each county can be found on the website. Just click the attached link to the right.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with the American Red Cross and Mississippi Department of Human Services to provide shelter for 85 displaced individuals in private hotels.

For those interested in volunteering, click the attached Volunteer Mississippi link. to fill out a volunteer registration form. Potential volunteers should not self-deploy, but instead wait until they are contacted and connected with affiliated response organizations.