MEMA updates damage report from Apr. 19 severe weather

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to assist counties affected by the April 19, 2020 severe weather.

No additional fatalities have been reported, so there remains only one storm-related death from Marion County.

The National Weather Service in Jackson says the EF-4 tornado reached winds of 170 mph, with a path of 54.2 miles long and a max width of 1 ¼ miles.

The violent tornado began in southeastern Walthall County and tracked east/northeast through Marion, Lamar and Forrest Counties before dissipating in western Perry County.

At this time, nine counties have submitted damage reports to MEMA.

These are initial reports; numbers could change.

• Amite – 7 homes damaged/affected

• Forrest – 8 homes damaged

• Hancock – 10 homes damaged/affected

• Jackson – 1 home destroyed, 1 farm building destroyed

• Lamar – 1 home and 3 mobile homes destroyed, 8 homes and 7 mobile homes with major damage, 2 businesses destroyed

• Marion – Estimated 20 homes damaged, 1 Fire Station on Hurricane Creek Road destroyed

• Perry – 3 homes damaged

• Smith – 1 home with major damage

• Walthall – 10 homes damaged/affected

For those that sustained damage during the April 19 severe weather, report it using the citizen self-reporting tool available by clicking the attached link to the right.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to work with local county EMA directors to assess the need for long-term sheltering. The statewide shelter-in-place remains in effect.