MHA hosts census meeting

Households across the U.S. Including here in Meridian will start receiving census forms in the mail this week.

The 2020 census count will be a major project for the Meridian Housing Authority to tackle in the upcoming weeks.

MHA provides places to live for more than 4,000 people in nine communities, MHA Executive Director Ron Turner held a meeting Monday, encouraging residents to participate.

"We are very instrumental in making sure that our residents are educated on what's happening in the community around them and how it directly impacts their wellbeing,” said Turner.

Mayor Percy Bland stressed the importance of participating in the census.

"Our state and federal funding depends on it and a lot of times I feel as if our population size… we're not getting an accurate count in Meridian, Mississippi,” said Bland.

The census helps determine how much money the government gives to communities to help fund projects like schools, hospitals and infrastructure. Mayor bland says participating will help move the city forward.

"It takes about 7-10 minutes, it's about 8 questions but it's very important for our funding,” said Bland. “They only do this once every 10 years, 2020 is that year for us."

"We’re hoping that our resident leaders are going to go back out to their individual resident meetings and give their residents some of the news that was spread here today,” said Turner.

Residents can respond to the census either online, on the phone or by mail.