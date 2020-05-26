MHP concludes Memorial Day enforcement

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its 2020 Memorial Day travel enforcement period at midnight.

MHP issued 6511 citations with 153 DUI arrests during the long holiday. A total of 157 crashes were investigated including 2 fatalities and 51 injuries on state, federal highways, and interstate systems.

Among the fatalities was Kary F. Williams, 73, of Scooba, which happened about 10:30 a.m. Memorial Day on Highway 16. Williams was ejected when the vehicle left the road and struck a culvert.

A crash Friday in Carroll County took the life of William D. Rodgers, 60, of Vaiden. Rodgers, who was driving a motorcycle, was struck by a car whose driver failed to yield right-of-way at the intersection of Highway 35 and I-55 exit ramp 174, according to MHP.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

All available troopers were utilized statewide during the period conducting saturation patrols and safety checkpoints.

Click the attachment for more detailed information from MHP.