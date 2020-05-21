MHP increasing trooper presence for holiday weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin its extra enforcement for the 2020 Memorial Day weekend Friday and continue it through Monday, May 25, at midnight.

The agency is also participating in OPERATION CARE, or Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, a national focus to increase officer presence on interstates and highways during specific high crash periods.

Due to easing restrictions regarding COVID-19 and lower fuel prices, MHP is anticipating heavy traffic on Mississippi roadways.

Troopers urge driver to avoid distractions like text messaging and to have designated drivers if you're going to be celebrating with alcohol.

MHP investigated 148 crashes, including 1 fatality, during the 2019 Memorial Day enforcement period.

