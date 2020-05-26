MHSAA schools preparing for summer return

Preparations for high school sports this fall will be cranking up next week. The Mississippi High School Athletics Association giving its schools the green light to hold on-campus workouts for student-athletes beginning on June 1.

As that date rapidly approaches, coaches and athletic directors all across the state will be meeting this week to formulate a plan to best provide a safe and satisfactory atmosphere for their players this summer.

“I don’t know if anybody knows what the new normal looks like,” said Brandon High School football coach and Athletic Director Tyler Peterson. “How do they get water? What do the groups look like? There are so many things that we’ve got to sit down and figure out.”