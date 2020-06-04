MLBC pushed for legislation in the past to address police violence

The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus held a Thursday news conference to discuss the killing of George Floyd and other men and women at the hands of law enforcement.

“As members of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus, we thought it was important to assemble here today to share our position on the killing of George Floyd and others like him,” Senator Angela Turner-Ford said. “We also wanted to highlight our work up to this point, restate our commitment to our constituents, and to share with you our plan going forward.”

State Rep. John Faulkner said that MLBC had introduced legislation in the past that would have helped address police brutality in the state.

“Note, that each piece of opposed legislation died in committee,” Rep. Faulkner said. “House Bill 1004, this bill would require law enforcement agencies to wear body cameras. House Bill 963, officer-involved shooting would require special investigation and appointing a special prosecutor. HR-23 would amend to require that racial impact statement for all legislation to be attached to each bill. This would show how the legislation would impact the African-American community."

“House Bill 992, this bill would require law enforcement officers to obtain written consent from a person before subjecting that person to a voluntary search. House Bill 737, this bill would restore suffrage to all upon meeting the terms of their condition for their release.”

Faulkner said these are just a few of the many bills that the MLBC has introduced in an attempt to address systemic problems in the state. He reiterated that these bills died when they reached the committee.

Yet, he says that MLBC remains hopeful that there will be change.

“The members of the caucus are yet hopeful,” Faulkner said. “Especially on the heels of what’s taking place around this country. That we can sit down at the table with our colleagues from across the aisle and have real conversations about how we can find solutions that will make Mississippi a better place for us all.”