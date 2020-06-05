MLC reopening claims center

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced Friday it will reopen its claims center starting Monday, June 8.

Due to ongoing health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the MLC has established additional safety precautions to ensure the health and well-being of the public and its employees.

The claims center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. No one will be allowed to enter the building prior to 9 a.m. or after 4 p.m.

Only one claimant at a time will be allowed inside to honor proper social distancing during the claims process. Others will be required to wait outside in their vehicle until called or texted. Winners will be required to sign in and provide a cell phone number.

Anyone entering the Claims Center should wear a mask/facial covering. To protect your safety, lottery employees handling claims will be wearing personal protective equipment including mask or facial/covering and gloves.

In an effort to expedite the process, please complete a claim form ahead of time and have all proper identification on-hand at the time of arrival. See link provided below for claims form and instructions by clicking the attached link to the right.

As a reminder, valid prize claims valued up to $99,999.99 may still be mailed into headquarters.

The claims center is located at 1080 River Oaks Drive, Building B-100, Flowood, MS, 39232.