MPD: Child shot, airlifted to Jackson

The Meridian Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 3-year-old child.

According to interim Meridian Police Chief Charles Coleman, the child was shot in the left thigh and brought to a local hospital by his mother and father. He was later airlifted to a Jackson hospital.

Coleman says the mother was sleeping and she awoke to the child crying.

Police are still investigating but Coleman said, as of right now, both parents are being charged with felony child endangerment and other charges are possible.

Coleman says the incident happened at 2133 13th Avenue. We will have more information as it becomes available to us.