MPD conducts major drug arrest

A suspect has bonded out of jail after being caught with a large amount of drugs.

Dartagan Artis Adams was arrested Friday, may 8 and is being charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Meridian Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman said Adams was found with a high grade of marijuana, liquid THC, two handguns and a bulk of money upon his arrest.

The arrest stemmed from a lengthy investigation conducted by the Meridian Police Department’s Special Operations Unit & the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Adams' bond was set at $50,000.