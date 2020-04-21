MPD Interim Chief Lewis Robbins resigns

Meridian Interim Police Chief Lewis Robbins has resigned. Mayor Percy Bland said Robbins issued his resignation Monday.

Robbins’ 90 day term as interim chief was set to be over on May 4. He previously told Newscenter 11 that he would seek the full-time position.

“He made a decision for himself personally and his family,” said Bland. “I was looking forward to serving the next 14 to 16 months with him but that didn’t happen.”

Bland said Captain John Griffith will act as head of the department until the city appoints someone to fill the full-time position.

“There were some people I had communicated with prior to the last set of interviews and we’re going to go forward with those interviews,” said Bland.

Robbins was appointed as interim chief in February.