Meridian police are investigating the shooting of a pedestrian on 8th Avenue Thursday evening.

The MPD says a 19-year-old man reported being shot in the arm as he walked in the area of 8th Avenue and 19th Street.

The shooting happened about 6:45 Thursday night. He was taken in a private vehicle to a local emergency room. Police say the driver was not available for questioning.

Police say the victim is expected to fully recover.