MPD continues to investigate Saturday shooting

The Meridian Police Department is seeking 19-year old Kenmonte Wooten for questioning regarding a shooting that happened Saturday.

Authorities say around 7 pm the shooting victim offered Wooten a ride near 18th avenue and 20th street. Once inside the vehicle, Wooten then allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded money. As the driver ran from the car, Wooten allegedly shot the victim in the leg.

Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman said the victim was taken to a local hospital shortly after the shooting.

"We found a young male subject lying in the street that had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his right leg, he was identified, the male subject's name is Raheem Ford,” said Coleman. “We learned that another male subject by the name of Kenmonte Wooten was given in reference to the shooting."

Coleman said Wooten could face aggravated assault and armed robbery charges.