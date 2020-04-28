MPD investigates Tuesday afternoon shooting

The Meridian Police Department received several calls about shots being fired on 14th St. this afternoon.

Captain John Griffith said a video shows a passenger in a dark green or black two door Ford Explorer firing shots into the ground near 14th street and 10th Ave. Griffith said the weapon appears to be a rifle and there are no known injuries from the shooting. The vehicle was traveling east when it happened.

"Detectives responded, checked the business over there on the south side of 14th street and they were unable to find any vehicles that had been hit,” said Griffith.

Griffith said shell casings were collected from the scene and the crime is still under investigation.