MPD investigates afternoon shooting

The Meridian Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of 14th Street this afternoon.

Captain John Griffith said a four door, red Ford F-150 was chasing a white car in the area and occupants exchanged gun fire. The vehicles were traveling west.

The driver of a vehicle traveling east in the 1900 block of 14th Street was grazed by a bullet. She was treated and released for her injuries at a local hospital.

This incident is still under investigation. The Meridian Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (855) 485-8477.