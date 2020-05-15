MPD raises ante in Charlie Smith shooting case

The Meridian Police Department today told Newscenter 11 that they were matching the $15,000 reward offered by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department in hopes that someone will come forward with information that will lead to an arrest in the case.

Judge Charlie Smith was gunned down on March 16th and has endured five surgeries, but at last report, was recovering well at home and ready to get back to work.

Meanwhile, the Meridian Police Department also announcing they're getting ready to install a number of surveillance cameras throughout different areas of Meridian.

"We're going to install them at red lights throughout our communities where most of our violent crimes are occurring in order to make our citizens feel a little bit safer," said MPD Interim Chief Charles Coleman.

"We've heard the citizen's complaints and we've listened to their concerns and this is just one other tool that we're going to use to make Meridian a safe place to live."

The total reward money in the case is now approaching $50,000. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crimestoppers or the Meridian Police Department.

