UPDATE: 15-year-old runaway back with family

Ronesha Matthews, 15, reported as a runaway by Meridian, Miss., police May 19, 2020 (Source: Meridian Police Dept.)
Updated: Tue 3:05 PM, May 19, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: The Meridian Police Department reports a 15-year-old runaway is back with her family.

Earlier:

The Meridian Police Department says it received a report Tuesday about a 15-year-old runaway.

Ronesha Matthews was reported missing by her father, who found her missing from their home at 8th Avenue and 17th Street in Meridian between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

If anyone has information about Ronesha's whereabouts, please call Meridian police at 601-485-1893 or 601-485-1959.

 