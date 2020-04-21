MPSD announces Dr. Joe Griffin as new principal of Meridian High

It's definitely a challenging time for schools across Mississippi after Governor Reeves decided to close state schools for the remainder of the academic year. Aside from learning style changes, Meridian High School also has a change of leadership.

On Monday, the Meridian Public School District approved Dr. Joe Griffin to be the new principal at MHS for the 2020-21 school year.

Griffin previously served as the principal at Moss Point High School and has been in education for over 18 years. Within his first year as principal, the school moved from a letter D to B grade and Dr. Griffin was named Moss Point School Districts Administrator of the Year in 2018.

Meridian Public School District superintendent, Dr. Amy Carter says the decision was a no brainer when it came to choosing a leader with such an impactful and successful track record.

“He's coming to us with 18 years of educational experience, background in turning around high schools across our state, along with experience teaching at the collegiate level. So when you think about the hidden potential as well as the potential that you see in all of our kids that walk the halls of Meridian High School, it was obvious to us that Dr. Griffin was the perfect choice,” says Carter.

She says the transition was smooth, even amid the Coronavirus outbreak causing so many changes.

“You have to be prepared for anything that may happen. We learned this year that school can be taken away from us, and we have to have alternative learning paths to make sure that teachers are still prepared to teach and that students have what they need so they can continue to be successful,” says Griffin.

Griffin says he’s an integrated leader, displaying a combination of transformational leadership along with instructional leadership. He says he believes in trying to get people to move beyond what they imagine is possible, while having a strong and structural focus on helping teachers to become better for students in order to achieve more.

Dr. Griffin begins his role on July 1st. He's replacing Victor Hubbard who served as MHS principal for 11 years. Hubbard has taken on the position of principal at Hattiesburg High School.

“I'm looking forward to bringing energy to Meridian High School. Bringing a positive environment in which everyone has the opportunity to succeed. That's my ultimate goal, to enhance what Mr. Hubbard has already begun over the past decade,” says Griffin.