MPSD announces changes due to coronavirus

The Meridian School Board issued a declaration of emergency in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter said the declaration gives the district the power to break away from the norm and make decisions based on current circumstances. Shortly after the declaration was issued, the board approved ten additional paid administrative leave days for staff members.

"When a support staff member doesn't come to work they normally don't get paid but this approval from our school board granted permission for our employees to get paid for time not worked," said Carter. "We don't want any of our employees worried about if they'll be paid at the end of the month."

The district also approved to enter a contract with a cleaning company to deep clean buses and classrooms.

Another major topic at Tuesday's board meeting was online learning. Secondary Curriculum Director Melody Craft said students will soon be able to visit the district website or app to access links and continue their education during the school shutdown.

"Kids become used to a routine," said Craft. "Keeping them reading and active, keeping their brains active with learning is so important."

The district is currently working with parents to ensure that all students have the opportunity to access the online learning tools next week. MPSD schools will remain closed next week.