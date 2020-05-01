MPSD to lower grading scale

The Meridian School Board voted to make a change in the district's grading policy this afternoon.

Administrators decided it would be in the best interest of students to lower the grading scale. Teachers will use the highest average from the previous terms to determine final averages. District Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter said the new policy is what's best for students as they continue to work during a time of uncertainty.

"It was important for us to look for a fair way of grading students since they haven't been able to enter the school buildings," said Carter. "It's our goal for students not to be penalized for not being able to enter the school so we wanted to ensure that the grading policy worked in favor of the students."

The board also agreed to enter into an agreement with Vision Multimedia Group to live stream the school's 2020 graduation ceremony on social media platforms. WTOK will broadcast the ceremony on May 22nd at 7 pm.