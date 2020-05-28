MSDH: Cluster of COVID-19 infections traced to funeral

The Mississippi State Department of Health says it's continuing to investigate a cluster of COVID-19 infections related to a recent funeral in northeast Mississippi.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs first mentioned the case at the governor's news conference Wednesday. He noted Thursday that information is still being gathered and there could be a lot of coronavirus cases to come from that exposure.

The MSDH reported Thursday that the funeral and after-service gathering were held on May 17, 2020, in the city of Baldwyn, which were attended by approximately 100 people.

To date, MSDH says at least 7 COVID-19 cases in Mississippi and at least two cases in out-of-state residents have been identified in individuals who attended the event. Several other potential cases are under investigation.

Individuals who attended the graveside service on May 17 at 1 p.m. and the after-service gathering from 2-6:30 p.m. are advised to monitor for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath.)

If symptoms develop, they should immediately isolate themselves and contact their healthcare provider.

Gatherings of individuals, including funerals, weddings or other events, pose a risk of spreading the virus if appropriate precautions are not in place. Cloth masks and social distancing of 6 feet or greater are recommended in public settings, especially in group settings, and gatherings should be limited to groups of 20 outdoors and groups of 10 indoors.