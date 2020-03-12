MSU Riley Center adjusts performance schedule

Two shows at the Riley Center for Education and Performing Arts at Mississippi State University-Meridian are being rescheduled under recommended guidelines of the Mississippi Department of Health and the university.

Riley Center officials are working with agents of singer/songwriter Bruce Hornsby and the dramatic performance Lula Del Ray to reschedule shows for a later date.

Tickets for the original events will be honored. New show dates will be posted at msurileycenter.com when announced. Access it by clicking the attached link.

For more information, call 601-696-2200 or email info@msurileycenter.com.