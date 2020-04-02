MSU cancels summer camps, conferences

Mississippi State University announced Thursday that all face-to-face or in-person camps and conferences are cancelled through Aug. 1, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The university is exploring 'virtual' options.

MSU offers a variety of annual summer offerings, from camps that range from athletics to discovering career fields such as accounting or entomology to recreational and wildlife camps.

Vice President for Student Affairs Regina Hyatt said information will be forthcoming as summer approaches about programs that have the opportunity to offer virtual camps.