MSU increasing travel restrictions, move to online courses being evaluated amid coronavirus concerns

Mississippi State University is tightening international travel restrictions, including study abroad programs, and is strongly encouraging faculty members to prepare for online course instruction should circumstances dictate that in coming days or weeks.

The university is canceling all international travel, including summer study abroad programs to decrease risk of coronavirus.

Employees and students should avoid all non-essential out-of-state travel, considering cancellation or simply not scheduling new travel.

To support university faculty during a time of possible COVID-19-related illness, quarantine or campus closure, MSU is evaluating a move to online course instruction.

Faculty should begin preparations for this move should it be warranted in the coming days/weeks.

Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to follow rapidly changing events at msstate.edu or on MSU social media platforms. Additional announcements from MSU regarding operations will be made Friday and new resources will be made available online.

To date, there have been no cases of COVID-19 reported at MSU or in Mississippi.