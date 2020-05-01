MSU to hold virtual commencement Friday

Mississippi State University’s commencement exercises Friday, May 1, will be broadcast statewide on MSTV and available for online viewing at 2 p.m.

The university announced earlier this month that spring commencement is moving online this year to recognize MSU graduates for their hard work while dealing with the realities of distancing restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The occasion represents only the third time in the university’s 142-year history that a traditional graduation ceremony has not been possible, with the earlier times during the Spanish Flu pandemic and World War II.

“This is not what any of us could have envisioned for the end of the Spring 2020 semester and the completion of an important time in the lives of our graduating class," said university president, Dr. Mark Keenum. "But we are committed to celebrating our graduates and their accomplishments and wishing them well as they begin careers and assume leadership roles in the world that will make us all proud.”

MSU-Meridian graduates may bring their regalia to the Meridian Campus in the fall to have their pictures taken. A reception will be scheduled in August for Meridian graduates to be congratulated by faculty and take photographs. Also, graduates may participate in the traditional December graduation ceremonies with their regalia if they wish.

