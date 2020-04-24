MSU using 3D technology to make face shields

Mississippi State University faculty and staff are using 3D printing technology to help medical professionals on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.

Source: Mississippi State University

With personal protective equipment in short supply nationwide, a team of engineers and researchers at Mississippi State came up with the idea to use 3D printers and office supplies to make face shields.

Led by faculty from MSU'S Bagley College of engineering and researchers at the university's Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems, the team is producing face shields by combining 3D printed headbands with transparent plastic sheets and elastic bands, generally found at office supply stores.

"What a blessing. The Mississippi State faculty and students stepped up to do 3D printing, so we can be provided face masks when the shortage occurred," said Dr. Bruce Brown of Anderson Hospital.

"The biggest risk for your health, if you get secretions in your eyes, mouth, or on your hands. We wear gloves, masks and face wear. This shield covers the eyes and the mouth. With the mask it's the ultimate protection. It gives our healthcare workers the confidence that they're safe when they are taking care of these sick people," said Rush Health Systems chief medical oOfficer, Dr. Fred Duggan.

The headband for each face shield takes approximately two and a half hours to print. Using ten 3D printers, the team is producing approximately 250 shields per week using polylactic acid filament.