MVSU to host virtual spring commencement exercise

Mississippi Valley State University will have a virtual commencement exercise May 9, the same date it was to have its traditional graduation ceremonies.

The online commencement is set to stream on the University’s Facebook and YouTube pages at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9. Links to both sites will be posted on the homepage of the University’s webpage later this month.

“Bidding our seniors farewell one final time before they venture off into the world is one of my greatest joys as a university president,” said Dr. Jerryl Briggs, Sr. “After making the difficult decision to postpone graduation, I challenged our commencement committee to come up with an alternative that would allow us to celebrate our graduates. Together, we decided that hosting a virtual ceremony would be the safest way to honor our student on their special day.”

During the virtual event, Briggs will address the graduates before joining MVSU Provost, Dr. Kathie Stromile Golden, in conferring degrees to both graduate and undergraduate students.

The Spring 2020 Golden Graduates, members of MVSU’s Class of 1970, will also be recognized in honor of their 50th anniversary as MVSU alumni.

In addition to the virtual graduation ceremony, MVSU graduates will also have the opportunity to participate in a traditional commencement exercise later this year. More information regarding that ceremony is forthcoming.

