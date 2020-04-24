Mainly dry Friday, few showers possible tonight

Happy Friday! Patchy fog may develop in spots this morning, so be sure to leave a little bit of extra time to get to your destination. Any fog should lift by 9 a.m. We'll see partly cloudy skies on our Friday, with a chance of a stray shower late in the day. Highs will be in the low-80s. A weak cold front will push across our area overnight and bring with it a few showers to our area. Thunder is possible, but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will fall to around 60 degrees by sunrise on Saturday.

There will be a chance of isolated showers on Saturday, mainly during the morning hours. Otherwise, we look to see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-70s. Clouds will decrease into our Sunday as temperatures drop into the low-50s in the morning. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-70s. Monday morning will be the coolest morning over the next seven days, with lows in the upper-40s. Mostly sunny skies on our Monday will help us warm into the upper-70s in the afternoon.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday as a storm system approaches our area from the north and west. Scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon, but most of the daytime hours will be dry. Rain and storms will arrive Tuesday night and last through a good chunk of Wednesday. We'll have to be watching this storm system closely for the the possibility of severe weather. At this point it is still too early to pinpoint an exact threat if any; so be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast on that. We'll dry things out on Thursday, the last day of this tumultuous month of April, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s in store for us.