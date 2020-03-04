Make-A-Wish grants trip to Disney World for Meridian boy

A Make-A-Wish celebration party was held Wednesday for a local child who will be going to Disney World over spring break.

A group of high school girls known as the Dusty Social Service Club raised over $10,000 last Spring. They did so by hosting a 5k to make the wish of going to Disney World come true for Gregory Gordon,12, who was born with tricuspid atresia. We talked to members of the dusty social service club about why they held this event.

Two years ago we did it for the first time and when I became president. I just thought it was a good impact that it made, especially since we get to grant a wish to someone in our community,” Dusty Social Service Club President Demiah Bland explains. “I just thought that was amazing so I figured we could do it again.”

The Dusty’s will host another Make-A-Wish 5k May 30 of 2020 at Bonita Lakes to raise money for another child’s wish to come true.