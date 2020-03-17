Mall change its hours of operation

Bonita Lakes Mall in Meridian is altering its hours of operation to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except for Sunday when hours will be 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This is a precautionary measure in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The hours are effective until further notice as of Tuesday, Mar. 17.

Individual businesses in the mall may implement their own corporate policies regarding modified hours or temporary store closures.

All events have been canceled including The Easter Bunny. This includes all common area events, outdoor events and activities, until further notice.

Here are the steps the mall is taking:

● The CDC guidelines on workplace cleanliness include an increased frequency of cleaning highly touchable areas throughout a property. We are disinfecting high traffic areas within the center and parking garages.

● As an extra precaution, we are working with our housekeeping vendors to increase the frequency and intensity of cleaning touchable surfaces using a strong disinfectant known to eradicate viruses.

● We continue to monitor the situation and the government’s response. If there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the shopping center, we will alert the community and work with local, state and federal health officials to ensure an appropriate plan is in place to help diminish the spread of the virus.

Here is what you can do to stay healthy:

● Wash hands frequently with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

● Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick

● If you do become sick with respiratory symptoms such as fever and cough, please stay away from work, school or other people to avoid spreading the illness

● Keep a safe distance from others

The most up-to-date information from the Centers for Disease Control’s website can be obtained at cdc.gov.

