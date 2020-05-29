Man arrested, 13 pounds of meth seized

The Kemper County Sheriff's Department reports it made a drug arrest Thursday in which a large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana was seized.

Sheriff James Moore says a probable cause traffic stop was made on Tamola Road. He says deputies found approximately 13 pounds of methamphetamine and a pound of marijuana in the vehicle.

The driver, Rondaruis Jamal Gowdy, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.

Moore says the Meridian Police Department Special Operations Unit and the FBI assisted Kemper County in the investigation.

