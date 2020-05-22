Man dies in officer-involved shooting

A man died after an officer-involved shooting in Clarke County Thursday night.

According to Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp, deputies stopped a car with an Alabama tag on County Road 321 around 11 p.m.

Kemp says a person came out of the car with a shotgun. A deputy then chased the man into the woods, where he was shot by the officer and died.

The man has been identified as Casey Dunnigan from the Carmichael area.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

