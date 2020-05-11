Man found in lake over the weekend

A man was found dead Saturday in a body of water in Meridian's Druid Hills neighborhood. The discovery was made about 4 p.m.

The body has been sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler says a local man had not been seen by his family for a couple of days. He said some papers were found on the man that led investigators to the family but DNA testing will be used to verify his identity due to the condition of the body.

Cobler said possible trauma to the body could not be visually determined. He says preliminary results from the Mississippi Crime Lab could be available within a few days.