Man stabbed during fight at Scott County party

A fight at a bonfire party in Scott County resulted in a stabbing over the weekend.

Sheriff Mike Lee says some people were gathered at a party at a home on Highway 21 early Sunday morning. A few people showed up uninvited, and a fight ensued.

According to preliminary reports, there was fear that one of the uninvited guests had a firearm. That’s when a man came out of the house and fired a gun into the air, according to Sheriff Lee.

No one was hurt by the gunfire, but an 18-year-old male, one of the uninvited guests, was stabbed in the chest. He has a punctured lung and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Sheriff Lee says he believes the individuals were arguing over a girl.

There were no arrests as of Monday afternoon, but Lee says the father and son who threw the party were talking to investigators.